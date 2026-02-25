Why Dallas Mavericks Have to Hit on Next Draft Pick

It's important every year for teams, especially the Dallas Mavericks, to get the right prospects in the draft.

However, this year coming up is even more important because they have the full rights to their pick. From 2027-30, their first-round picks could end up in the hands of another team.

"Dallas doesn't control its picks for the foreseeable future, making this a key juncture to find the right running mate for the ascending Flagg. The Mavs should be thinking hard about this point guard class, with several potential long-term starters available, depending on where Dallas falls in the lottery," ESPN insider Jeremy Woo wrote.

Mavericks Have Pressure in Upcoming NBA Draft

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg looks on during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The team is not in control of its next four first-round picks in the draft.

"Dallas' 2027 1st round pick to Charlotte is protected for selections 1-2; if this pick falls within its protected range and is therefore not conveyed, then Dallas will instead convey Miami's 2028 2nd round pick to Charlotte," realGM wrote.

"Oklahoma City has the right to swap its 2028 1st round pick for Dallas' 2028 1st round pick while Houston will receive the two most favorable of its 2029 1st round pick, Dallas' 2029 1st round pick and Phoenix's 2029 1st round pick and Brooklyn will receive the least favorable of the three (via Dallas and Phoenix to Brooklyn; via Dallas or Phoenix to Houston; via Houston's right to swap for Dallas or Phoenix).

"San Antonio will receive the most favorable of its 2030 1st round pick, Dallas' 2030 1st round pick and Minnesota's 2030 1st round pick."

The Mavs may not get a better chance to have the right player next to a flag, so it's important that they take advantage of the opportunity while they have it. On top of that, this is a player who will be able to team up with Flagg for a very long time. They need to make sure it is someone who has good chemistry with him, and it's the right fit for the roster.

That could mean the Mavs get a point guard to work alongside him, like Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr., or a potential Duke brother in Cameron Boozer. That could create a 1-2 combination that would give opposing teams fits for many years to come.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place in late June.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season