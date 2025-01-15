Dereck Lively Gets Key Ankle Injury Update For Dallas Mavericks
About four minutes into the Dallas Mavericks' recent contest against the Denver Nuggets, starting center Dereck Lively left the contest with an ankle injury.
Evidently, the Mavericks are already dealing with massive injuries to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Those two superstars lead the team and Lively is right up there as one of the more impactful players on the team.
However, just one day after the injury, Lively has already gotten X-ray updates back on his sprained right ankle, and it's a bit of a relief for Mavericks fans. Chris Haynes provided the recent update.
"Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II received an X-ray on his sprained right ankle and results were negative. No timeline established as of now," Haynes reported.
The Mavericks are struggling to stay healthy, though doing so by April is the main goal and it's just January. Lively has had issues remaining on the hardwood for the club in his inaugural two seasons, and it's leaving some fans concerned.
