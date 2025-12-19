Mavericks urged to trade for guard to help Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks are in need of shaking things up with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus suggests the Mavericks should trade Klay Thompson and try to get Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas.

"Cam Thomas, 24, is a straight bucket-getter. While he isn't known to be a defensive force, Dallas has the interior presence (when healthy) to help protect the basket," Pincus wrote.

"Due to the one-year Bird rule, the Mavericks wouldn't gain Thomas' full rights. That limits what the team can pay him to $7.2 million. Still, the franchise can move contracts around this summer (perhaps sending out Daniel Gafford) to keep him at the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (estimated near $15 million).

"Thomas, who is averaging over 21 points a game, is a worthy upside play. Some close to the team anticipate his hamstring issues will clear up once traded."

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas tries to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Thomas to the Mavericks?

The Mavericks could benefit from an upgrade of the shooting guard position, and that's what Thomas would provide. Although he has been injured for a good chunk of the season, the Mavericks can take a chance on him.

Thomas is a free agent at the end of the season, so the Mavericks don't need to break the bank to acquire him. If he doesn't work out, there won't be too much of a loss.

The hope is that Thomas can showcase some of his skills for the Mavericks this season, where the stakes aren't that high. If he plays well, he can sign an extension with the Mavs in the summer that will keep him in Dallas as part of the Cooper Flagg-led squad for years to come.

The Mavs return to the court tomorrow against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

