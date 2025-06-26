Dereck Lively II Shares Message with No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg
Tonight, the Dallas Mavericks selected elite two-way combo forward Cooper Flagg with the top overall pick, a player who has accomplished an incredible amount before even stepping on an NBA floor. The National Player of the Year at Duke, Flagg's accolades start before even his collegiate career did, as he is one of the most decorated high school players as well, after making major impacts at both Nokomis HS in Maine and at Montverde Academy.
Flagg will be one of three Blue Devils playing for Dallas this season, including fellow top-overall pick Kyrie Irving (2011) and 2023 lottery pick Dereck Lively II, another defensive-minded front court player that will help the Mavericks live up to the "defense wins championships" moniker that was widely mocked after the Luka Doncic trade in February.
Lively II shared a personal message with Cooper Flagg on social media after the announcement that in fact, Flagg would be going to Dallas.
"What's up, Coop? It's D-Live here. I just want to say, welcome to Dallas. Dallas is gonna welcome you with open arms, just like how they did to me. It's hot. It's a lot of energy. But I already know you're gonna love that. Welcome, baby."
Lively II spent much of last season injured during a horrific stretch of bad health luck for the Mavericks in which they were in danger of forfeiting games. He played in 36 contests last season, averaging 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals on 70% from the field.
Flagg was the best player in college basketball last season, and the consensus top pick months before the pick order was announced. One thing is for certain: this Mavericks defense will be much improved next season when combining talents like Flagg, Lively II, and Anthony Davis.
