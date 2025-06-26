Cooper Flagg sends message to Dallas Mavericks fans
The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, picking him over Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe. The selection was never a doubt for the Mavericks, as they were laser-focused on Flagg throughout the entire process.
Dallas was extremely excited about Flagg as soon as they won the Lottery, only working him out in consideration for the top pick. Jason Kidd went on a few radio shows and podcasts beforehand, saying he was excited about the "Kid from Duke," not wanting to get in any trouble. And it's hard for Jason Kidd to get excited about things.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavericks officially select Cooper Flagg first overall in 2025 NBA Draft
During his busy post-Draft media tour, the Mavericks' social media team was able to pry Flagg away long enough for him to send a quick message to Mavs fans.
"Hey Mavs fans, it's Cooper Flagg. I'm really excited to be a Dallas Maverick, and I can't wait to see you guys soon."
Flagg only took one pre-draft visit, and that was with the Dallas Mavericks. He insisted on doing a workout for the team, went to dinner with Nico Harrison, and then went to another dinner with some of the players who were in town. He's already started to establish himself in Dallas within the team, and he wants to make an impact.
He joins a team with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and plenty of other high-level talent. They might be too frontcourt-heavy, but the talent in the team is too much to deny on paper.
READ MORE: Cooper Flagg's jersey number with Mavericks revealed
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter