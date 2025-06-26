Dallas Basketball

Cooper Flagg sends message to Dallas Mavericks fans

The first overall pick is ready to get to work in Dallas.

Austin Veazey

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, picking him over Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe. The selection was never a doubt for the Mavericks, as they were laser-focused on Flagg throughout the entire process.

Dallas was extremely excited about Flagg as soon as they won the Lottery, only working him out in consideration for the top pick. Jason Kidd went on a few radio shows and podcasts beforehand, saying he was excited about the "Kid from Duke," not wanting to get in any trouble. And it's hard for Jason Kidd to get excited about things.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Mavericks officially select Cooper Flagg first overall in 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During his busy post-Draft media tour, the Mavericks' social media team was able to pry Flagg away long enough for him to send a quick message to Mavs fans.

"Hey Mavs fans, it's Cooper Flagg. I'm really excited to be a Dallas Maverick, and I can't wait to see you guys soon."

Flagg only took one pre-draft visit, and that was with the Dallas Mavericks. He insisted on doing a workout for the team, went to dinner with Nico Harrison, and then went to another dinner with some of the players who were in town. He's already started to establish himself in Dallas within the team, and he wants to make an impact.

He joins a team with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and plenty of other high-level talent. They might be too frontcourt-heavy, but the talent in the team is too much to deny on paper.

READ MORE: Cooper Flagg's jersey number with Mavericks revealed

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News