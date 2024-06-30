Detroit Pistons Hire Former Cavaliers Coach Over Dallas Mavericks Assistant
The Detroit Pistons have their new head coach. After rumors of interviewing assistant coaches, the Pistons settled on former Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who has also coached the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets in the past.
Reports came out after the hiring that Bickerstaff was one of their two final candidates. The other? Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports. Jason Kidd and the Mavs get to keep their lead assistant coach for at least one more season.
The Pistons just hired Dennis Lindsey from the Mavericks' front office and there was some speculation he could influence the organization to hire Sweeney, who was on Dwane Casey's staff in Detroit for three seasons before his stint in Dallas.
Sweeney is currently assisting Luka Doncic on the Slovenia National Team as they try to qualify for the Olympics. His relationship with the superstar is important and Dallas will be happy to have him back.
Detroit is entering their sixth year of a rebuild and dismissed Monty Williams after just one season despite signing him to a massive contract. They've remade their front office with the new President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon. His hiring of Bickerstaff shows they want to turn this around quickly.
Bickerstaff was dismissed from the Cleveland Cavaliers despite making the second round of the playoffs this season. There was rumored tension between Bickerstaff, the front office, and the players, so the organization decided to move on and hire Kenny Atkinson.
