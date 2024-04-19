Dirk Nowitzki Reveals Dallas Mavericks Playoff Prediction for Series Against LA Clippers
DALLAS — Five years after his NBA retirement, Dirk Nowitzki remains an ardent supporter of the Dallas Mavericks. He is particularly impressed by Luka Doncic's consistent brilliance on the court and is confident in Doncic's ability to guide the team to immediate postseason success ahead of a looming matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Speaking on the Top Shelf podcast with Devin Harris, Nowitzki shared his analysis and a prediction for the Mavericks' upcoming playoff series against the Clippers. Nowitzki highlighted the difficulty of matching up against Kawhi Leonard but expects the Mavericks to win in six games.
“The Clippers are always tough against us. They have a lot of length on the perimeter," Nowitzki said, via Mavs.com. "They have a lot of guys to throw at Luka, so it’ll be a fun series. We’ve never really had an answer for Kawhi. So it’ll be fun, but I do think Mavs in six.”
Nowitzki stays deeply involved with basketball, catching as many Mavericks games as possible and expressing his admiration for Doncic. He is particularly impressed with Doncic’s ongoing development, as evidenced by his MVP-caliber season averages of 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds over 70 games.
"My last year was his first season," Nowitzki recalled. "I mean, what a talent, what a player. I never thought he would be this good. It seems like he’s getting better year to year. How is he doing it? You always think you’ve seen it all, and this kid does something once a game, and you’re like: what? What is he doing? The creativity and IQ and how he reads the game, and then has the skill to pull that off, that’s unbelievable."
Nowitzki's prediction for the Mavericks comes from his observations of Doncic's play and the team's strategic acquisitions at the trade deadline. He praised adding a new big center which created a "two-headed monster" in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, enhancing the team's dynamic.
“So I’m happy for them and how they’re playing. The key acquisitions around the trade deadline were amazing," Nowitzki said. "We needed another big center who could roll, and now we have a two-headed monster (with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II).”
Emphasizing the improved synergy between Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Nowitzki highlighted the chemistry involving the two superstars after having time to build that familiarity.
“After last year, Kyrie and Luka understanding each other better, playing off each other better, knowing when to be aggressive, when to defer,” Nowitzki said. “They have a better understanding of each other.”
The Mavericks are set to clash with the Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series this Sunday, April 21, at 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on ABC.