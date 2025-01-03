Do the Mavericks Regret This Offseason Re-Signing?
When the Dallas Mavericks gave Jaden Hardy a contract extension before the 2024-25 season started, they likely believed he could still become an instant impact off the bench. Instead, his playing time has been yanked around as his efficiency has been volatile. So, do the Mavericks regret this decision to extend him?
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently published a list of every NBA team's biggest regrets of 2024. For the Dallas Mavericks, he said "Not Getting More Value from Jaden Hardy."
READ MORE: Key Starter On Injury Report for Mavericks-Cavaliers
"The Dallas Mavericks saw enough from Jaden Hardy over his first two NBA seasons to grant him a three-year, $18 million extension ahead of his third. But it feels a bit like they haven't known how to handle him since. The 22-year-old is playing slightly more than last season, but shooting less than ever. It appears he might be a rhythm player, too, as his career-low usage percentage has been accompanied by the fewest points, assists, and worst shooting rates of his career, not to mention a spike in turnovers. Hardy could, in theory, be an asset for this team, an off-the-bench flamethrower who keeps things moving when Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić need a breather. Instead, he's been pushed to the fringes of the rotation and could be losing his appeal as a trade sweetener quickly."
Hardy arguably had more trade value before the extension, and the Mavericks are looking to upgrade a few different positions. Instead of being on an expiring deal, something rebuilding teams value, he has an additional three years of money tacked on, though the last year of his deal isn't fully guaranteed.
Dallas would probably like to include Hardy in any deal, even if that's over the summer when his salary could be easier to match with other salaries around the NBA.
READ MORE: Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, TV, Time, Odds, & Preview
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter