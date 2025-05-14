Duke Basketball coach reacts to Mavericks winning first pick in NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks were gifted the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft when they won the Lottery on Monday, jumping up despite having just a 1.8% chance. That puts them essentially on the clock with more than a month to make an easy choice: take Duke star Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is a rare prospect in the mold of Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama as a can't-miss player. And for a team that seemingly had no long-term hope after trading away Luka Doncic in February, a talent like Flagg is a saving grace.
Duke Men's Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer shared his thoughts about Flagg possibly going to Dallas on SportsCenter from the ACC annual meetings.
"Well, for me, the first thing I thought of is that he gets to be with Dereck Lively," Scheyer started. "And Dereck, as a head coach, was the first guy to get drafted. So, to go from the first lottery pick that I've coached to who I think is gonna be the number one pick. That's a pretty special thing to think about those two guys together.
"Obviously Kyrie, the Duke connection as well. I think Cooper would be incredible there, and it's crazy, we never talked about Dallas, it's amazing how things work out. It would be an incredible spot for him."
Flagg was the top prospect in the 2024 recruiting class even despite reclassifying, while Lively was the top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class on ESPN. Irving was the 2nd ranked prospect on 247 in the 2010 recruiting class, so the Mavericks could have a lot of high Duke pedigree on their roster moving forward.
