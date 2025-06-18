Duke coach Jon Scheyer projects Cooper Flagg's scoring ability with Mavericks
Eight days remain until Cooper Flagg can officially become a Dallas Maverick, as everyone expects, on June 25th. At the time of writing this article, he's in Dallas for his lone pre-draft visit, meeting the coaches, front-office executives, and players.
Flagg is viewed as one of the best prospects in the last decade or so, with really only Victor Wembanyama seen as a better prospect. His defensive tools, offensive skillset, and improved playmaking give him as high of a floor as we've seen.
There are some small concerns about whether his scoring ability will be able to translate to the next level. Flagg's coach at Duke, Jon Scheyer, went on the "Ryen Russillo Podcast" and has no concerns.
“His offensive skillset, and I got to see it every day in practice, was more advanced than I expected it to be, but also I thought it grew tremendously throughout the course of the season. When you look at his numbers, I think they can still wow you with what he did this past year.
"Keep in mind, we had over 20 games we won by 20+ points, he didn’t play the last five, six minutes of a game a lot. And even in the games we’d get a lead and Cooper’s passing it, doing all this. So he’s so unselfish, that’s his nature, he could’ve averaged 20+ points this year.
"Going forward, I think he’s going to be just fine because his ability to get to spots and raise over you, which you need to do in different moments of fourth quarters and playoffs and all that. He’s shiftier than you realize, his ability to beat you off the bounce and obviously as an athlete, he’d go finish above the rim. And then the fact that you have to respect his shooting, he shot 45 [percent] from three [in ACC play] as a 17-year-old, 18-year old at that point, freshman.
"So, really, to score from three, at the rim, and then the ability to create his own shot with his shiftiness, handle, and just natural instincts. I think he’s going to be one of the best scorers in the NBA in time.”
Scheyer will have a few players go in the first handful of picks this year, with Flagg going first overall, and Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach expected to go in the top ten. That doesn't even include players like Sion James or Tyrese Proctor who are draftable prospects as well.
