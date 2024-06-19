ESPN Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks Select Prospect From Australia in Second Round
Despite the NBA Finals just ending on Monday, the NBA Draft is right around the corner, with the first round starting Wednesday, June 26th, and the second round on the 27th.
The Dallas Mavericks hold just one selection, the 58th overall pick, the last pick of the draft since two teams lost picks due to tampering violations. Ironically, this pick was originally owned by the Boston Celtics but was acquired by Dallas in the trade for P.J. Washington with the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte acquired the pick in the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade a few years ago.
With it being the last selection of the draft, there's unlikely to be anyone who makes a difference on this team in the coming seasons, but they could draft a prospect who has a chance to become a role player with enough time in the G-League. Whoever they select is likely to be on a two-way contract, if they stay at the 58th overall pick.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony released his latest NBA Mock Draft as we sit one week away from the draft. He has the Mavericks selecting Trentyn Flowers, who played last season for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL.
Flowers is just 19 years old and is a former 5-star prospect from Baltimore, Maryland. He played at four different high schools and was originally signed to play college basketball at Louisville, but opted instead to play professionally in Australia rather than a horrendous Louisville team. Australia's NBL has become a gateway option for prospects, as players like LaMelo Ball and Josh Giddey played there before declaring for the NBA Draft.
In his lone season in Australia, Flowers appeared in just 18 games and averaged 5.2 PPG, but did score 23 points in Adelaide's first win of the season, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. Measuring in at a little over 6'6" with a 6'8" wingspan, Flowers has the size and athleticism that teams covet with developmental players. He's capable of handling the ball, even experimenting at point guard for the 36ers last season, but is likely a wing in the NBA. He'll need to improve his confidence in his 3-point shot, shooting 8/19 from deep for the season.
The Mavericks reportedly have an interest in USC's Bronny James, but he's likely to be drafted before the Mavs' pick. They could leverage their 2025 second-round pick from the Raptors in an attempt to trade up, but there's a chance that Toronto pick ends up in the mid-30s in a much stronger draft class than this year.
