Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Has Altercation With Boston Celtics Fan in Game 5
Kyrie Irving has had many run-ins with the Boston Celtics fans over the years and this is another one to add to the list. At the end of the 2nd Quarter in Game 5, Irving chased a loose ball that sent him over into the crowd and on the ground.
While trying to get up and get back in the game, apparently a Boston fan said something inappropriate according to ESPN's Mike Breen.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Have Made NBA History In This Postseason Run
"Irving was upset," Breen said. "Somebody said something to him, inappropriate while the guy's down on the floor, which was a disgrace."
Kyrie Irving has had a litany of altercations with Celtics fans since he left Boston in free agency, including burning sage in TD Garden, flipping off fans, cussing out fans, and stomping on the midcourt logo. He was booed heavily throughout this series and didn't perform well in any of the three games in Boston. He hasn't helped himself off the court in the media by saying he thought it'd be louder in the building or that players need to do their research when wanting to play for that organization and fanbase. He did make it a point to congratulate every Celtic before he walked off the court.
The Mavericks fell in The Finals in five games as the league's best team held a big lead for the majority of the game.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Dereck Lively II Flashes 'Next Step' with Historic First NBA 3-Pointer
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter