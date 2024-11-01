Jason Kidd Wishes Mavericks Had Four of This Player
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a tough loss Thursday night, falling 108-102 to the Houston Rockets. While their offensive effort was less than ideal, Jason Kidd seemed most disappointed in the defense. The Rockets didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but they devoured the Mavs on the offensive glass, leading to 20 second-chance points.
Following the game, Coach Kidd only praised P.J. Washington for his defensive effort, saying he wished everyone was more like him.
READ MORE: Mavs' Luka Doncic No Longer MVP Favorite After Start of Season
"We need four PJ Washingtons to guard. He's done everything we asked," Kidd said in his postgame press conference. "We can't rely on PJ to turn off everyone's water."
Washington had three steals, three blocks, and nine rebounds in Thursday's losing effort, even playing some minutes as a small center as Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford dealt with foul trouble. He's been the perfect defensive chess piece since they acquired him last year.
Dallas' defense has been solid this season, entering Friday with the 11th-best defensive rating, but they could stand to be better. The offense has been the biggest issue in starting games, but a better defense would help them get out in transition more often.
The Mavericks acquired Washington at last season's trade deadline in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick and made an immediate impact on the defensive side as Dallas turned into one of the best defenses in the NBA during their run to the NBA Finals. His three-point shot comes and goes, as he's just 6/24 from deep to start the season, but his defensive versatility has been a big addition to the team.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic Takes Blame For Mavericks Loss to Rockets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter