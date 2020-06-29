Dallas Basketball
Former Mavs Forward Justin Anderson Back in NBA With Nets

Matt Galatzan

DALLAS - After spending much of the season in the G-League with the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets affiliates, former Dallas Mavericks first-round pick Justin Anderson has signed a deal with the Nets for the NBA's restart in Orlando this July. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first on the report. 

Anderson was named All-NBA G League Third Team on Friday, 20.6 points, and 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 assists per game, and finished top-20 in the league in scoring average, while hitting 60.8-percent from the field and 35-percent from beyond the arc. 

A first-round selection for the Mavs, Anderson averaged 12.8 minutes in 106 games for Dallas, starting 11 of those games, and scoring 5.1 points per on 49.8-percent from the field. 

After being traded from the Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers alongside Andrew Bogut as part of the Nerlens Noel deal in 2017, Anderson was then shipped to the Hawks in another trade the following season. 

Anderson then had three different stops in Washington, who released him after appearing in just four preseason games, followed by Raptors 905 (Toronto G-League affiliate) and Brooklyn, where he signed a 10-day contract before being sent back down for G-League action with the Long Island Nets. 

Upon his return to Brooklyn following his successful G-league run, Anderson will re-join his Virginia Cavalier college teammate Joe Harris, one of the NBA's top three-point threats. 

The Nets roster now stands at 17 players for the NBA restart, as Kevin Durant remains sidelined with his injury.

