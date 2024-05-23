Former NBA Champion Calls Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving 'Best Offensive Duo in NBA History'
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 63 points in the Dallas Mavericks 108-105 win of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening. With them now being 3 wins away from the NBA Finals, former NBA Champion Paul Pierce had high praise for the duo on Undisputed Thursday morning.
"This is the best offensive duo, not backcourt, offensive duo in NBA History," Pierce said. "When we talk about the skillset of Kyrie (Irving)... I've heard a number of NBA players say he's the most skilled player we've ever seen. Luka (Doncic)... he just led the league in scoring. You got two guys capable of really going off for 60 points."
Pierce then compared Irving and Doncic to previous well-known offensive duos. Irving and Doncic averaged 57.4 PPG this season, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal averaged 57.0 PPG for the Lakers in the 2002-03 season (after fact-checking this, they averaged 57.5 PPG), Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry averaged 52 PPG for the Warriors in the 2018-19 season (was actually 53.3 PPG), and Dwyane Wade and LeBron James averaged 51.8 PPG for the Heat in the 2010-11 season (again, Pierce got the number wrong, it was 52.2 PPG). The duo he mentioned that scored more is Houston's James Harden and Russell Westbrook in the 2019-20 season, when they averaged 61.5 PPG (not the 60.7 he mentioned), but Pierce said Doncic and Harden are about equal and he'd take Irving's skillset over Westbrook's.
It's certainly a fascinating talking point. Shaq and Kobe were as unstoppable as any duo in NBA history and Doncic and Irving get it done in different ways, but they're hard to guard when they're at their best.
Irving lit up the Timberwolves for 24 points in the first half of Game 1, getting to the basket whenever he wanted. Doncic closed the game with 15 points in the 4th quarter. They're hoping to continue their momentum into Game 2 on Friday night.
