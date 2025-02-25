Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins expects strong statement from Luka Doncic in first game against Mavericks
Revenge is in the air.
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic will match up against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since he was traded by the franchise to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month. Considering how the Mavericks' front office has operated since the deal went down, Doncic will probably have an extra edge when he takes court against his former team.
Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins made it clear that he expects Doncic to try and make a statement while speaking on FanDuel's 'Run It Back' show with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams.
Cousins can relate to Doncic's scenario as he was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017. During Cousins' first matchup against the team that drafted him, he put up 37 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.
This is clearly not just another game, it could very well get personal.
"I know how I felt when I made my return to the team that traded me," Cousins said. "I was a shark in bloody water. I expect nothing less from Luka. I think it's going to be a lot of emotion, I think it'll be a lot of antics and I think he's coming out firing right away. I think he's going to try to put a statement."
GM Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont have had a holier-than-though attitude since moving on from Doncic, taking multiple shots at the 25-year-old while he was on his way out the door. The Mavericks have also ejected fans from home games for vocally protesting Harrison at home games, leading to even more uproar.
Cousins played in the NBA for over a decade from 2010-2022. He's spent the last three seasons playing professionally in Puerto Rico, China, and Mongolia. Cousins was a four-time all-star and a two-time all-NBA second-team selection.
In four games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in 27.8 minutes per game. He had his best performance since the trade on Saturday, putting up 32 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and a block in a 123-100 victory against the Nuggets.
Make sure to have your popcorn nearby on Tuesday night.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
