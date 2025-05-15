Dallas Basketball

Warriors named trade partner for key $40 million Maverick

The Dallas Mavericks could trade their big man to the Golden State Warriors.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be busy on the trade market this offseason.

The team needs a point guard, among other positions, and they have a few assets to use in potential deals.

One of those is backup center Daniel Gafford, who was listed as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors by Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.

READ MORE: 5 Mavericks who could be traded after landing Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford in action during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford in action during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gafford to the Warriors?

"The Warriors squeezed everything they could out of small-ball lineups featuring Green at the 5, but they were too often physically overmatched against the bigger frontcourts in Houston and Minnesota," Buckley wrote.

"Should the Warriors try attacking this issue, they'll either seek out another stretch center (Quinten Post was hugely helpful when making shots but unplayable when he wasn't) or a bouncy big who can crush lob passes and protect the paint at the other end. Gafford could ace the latter role.

"He does exactly what you'd expect a rim-runner to do. His field-goal percentage has crested 70 for three seasons in a row, and he's had a top-10 blocks average each of the past two seasons despite averaging fewer than 25 minutes a night.

"He could give Golden State a different dimension on the interior, and he may not be too cost-prohibitive to get given all the frontcourt minutes the Mavericks seemingly have set aside for Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II."

Gafford will be a free agent next offseason, so finding a trade for him this summer could be an ideal move for the Mavs.

READ MORE: How did the NBA react to Mavericks winning 2025 Draft Lottery?

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News