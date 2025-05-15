Warriors named trade partner for key $40 million Maverick
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be busy on the trade market this offseason.
The team needs a point guard, among other positions, and they have a few assets to use in potential deals.
One of those is backup center Daniel Gafford, who was listed as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors by Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley.
Gafford to the Warriors?
"The Warriors squeezed everything they could out of small-ball lineups featuring Green at the 5, but they were too often physically overmatched against the bigger frontcourts in Houston and Minnesota," Buckley wrote.
"Should the Warriors try attacking this issue, they'll either seek out another stretch center (Quinten Post was hugely helpful when making shots but unplayable when he wasn't) or a bouncy big who can crush lob passes and protect the paint at the other end. Gafford could ace the latter role.
"He does exactly what you'd expect a rim-runner to do. His field-goal percentage has crested 70 for three seasons in a row, and he's had a top-10 blocks average each of the past two seasons despite averaging fewer than 25 minutes a night.
"He could give Golden State a different dimension on the interior, and he may not be too cost-prohibitive to get given all the frontcourt minutes the Mavericks seemingly have set aside for Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II."
Gafford will be a free agent next offseason, so finding a trade for him this summer could be an ideal move for the Mavs.
