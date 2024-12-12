Grading the Dallas Mavericks' Start to the 2024-25 Season
The Dallas Mavericks have started 16-9 this season through 25 games and don't play again until Sunday after being eliminated from the NBA Cup on Tuesday. While things were rocky early, having a stretch with four straight losses all by one possession, they've turned it around recently, winning 11 of their last 13 games.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has graded every team's start to the season and gave the Mavericks a "B+" for their start.
"Wonky displays to start the season must be caked into the Dallas Mavericks' grade," Favale started. "Crunch time was not kind, Luka Dončić did not look right, the starting lineup was getting cooked, and more than a handful of supporting cast members were cold from three. Everything has normalized in recent weeks. Dončić has resumed MVP play alongside a potentially All-NBA iteration of Kyrie Irving. Quentin Grimes, P.J. Washington, and Spencer Dinwiddie have found their strokes. Naji Marshall is making waves going downhill. The new starting five, with Dereck Lively II instead of Daniel Gafford, is trucking the competition. Klay Thompson has probably been more uneven than Dallas would prefer. But head coach Jason Kidd has reined in his minutes—further evidence the Mavericks are figuring it out. And though their record still lags relative to the powerhouse status they seek, only Cleveland has fared better against teams with top-10 point differentials."
The Mavericks could have 20+ wins already if they were cleaner in clutch situations, as they blew late leads to the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz early on. But as Favale pointed out, they've been really good against the top teams in the NBA, a good sign for the postseason.
Dallas has a few tough games coming up, traveling to play Golden State on Sunday before coming home for two straight games against the Clippers, the Timberwolves on Christmas, and then playing in Phoenix two days after that.
