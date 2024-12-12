Mavericks to Play Warriors in Schedule Update After NBA Cup Loss
The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the NBA Cup on Tuesday night, losing 118-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Because they lost, they needed to wait on Wednesday night's results between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets to figure out who and where they'd play next.
The Rockets closed Wednesday's game on a 9-1 run to beat the Warriors to advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals with a 91-90 win. That means the Mavericks will play the Warriors on Sunday in San Francisco at 7:30 p.m. CST in a regular season game, while the Rockets and Thunder will meet in Las Vegas for a chance to go to the NBA Cup title game.
This is the Mavericks' 13th road game out of their last 17 total games and 9th of their last 11. They'll have four straight home games once they return from San Francisco and a five-game home stand in early January.
Dallas and Golden State have played once this season, with the Warriors coming away with a 120-117 win as part of the Mavs' four-game losing streak in November that all came by one possession. Stephen Curry had 37 points, spoiling Klay Thompson's return to the Chase Center.
The Mavericks led the Warriors by seven with 4:33 to go before Curry scored 12 of the game's final 15 points, giving Dallas another disappointing loss in the clutch early. They didn't have P.J. Washington in that game, who has been Dallas' biggest X-Factor this season.
Klay Thompson played well in his first game against his former team, tying his season-high with 22 points, including six made three-pointers. Luka Doncic had 31 points but shot just 2/10 from three-point range.
