Here's what Mavericks would need to do to sign LeBron James
The Dallas Mavericks have recently been linked to LeBron James as the league's all-time leading scorer approaches the final year of his contract.
James, 41, has been thrown into retirement rumors, so he may want to finish his career with a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers. If he were to leave, the Mavs would be a landing spot, but Dallas would have to make some moves before bringing him on board.
"Then there's the Mavericks. James has won titles with both Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, and has close relationships with coach Jason Kidd and several members of Kidd's staff. But the Mavs, too, would need to send out an exorbitant amount of money to make a deal work, according to Marks," ESPN insider Dave McMenamin wrote.
"Dallas is also currently a second-apron team, and would need to trade $12 million in salary without taking any back in order to become a buyout destination for James."
Mavs could make room for LeBron
If the Mavs need to cut $12 million from the payroll, they could do so by saying goodbye to P.J. Washington or Daniel Gafford. The Mavs would only need to trade one of them in order to get the salary needed to bring LeBron onto the roster.
However, the likelier solution is to trade two players. Point guard D'Angelo Russell, who is making under $6 million on a one-year contract, would be a strong candidate to be traded, especially because Kyrie Irving should be back by the trade deadline.
The Mavs could also bid adieu to Caleb Martin, who is on the books for just under $10 million. Should the Mavericks move on from Martin and Russell, it would open the door for LeBron to get another shot at a championship, this time in Dallas.
