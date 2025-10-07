How could LeBron James end up with Dallas Mavericks in a trade?
The Dallas Mavericks have long been linked to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is still the subject of trade rumors with only a year left on his contract.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz named LeBron as the most ambitious trade target for the Mavericks going into the season.
"If LeBron James grows tired of being a No. 2 option with the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing his career with the Dallas Mavericks is an intriguing option," Swartz wrote.
"The Dallas Mavericks could cobble together the salaries of Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin and Naji Marshall to get close to James' $52.6 million contract while still keeping Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, D'Angelo Russell, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II and others.
"We know all too well that these front offices can negotiate behind the scenes. If James is looking for a new home, the Mavericks should be extremely interested in reuniting the four-time MVP with Irving and Davis."
LeBron trade idea to Mavericks
The Mavs and Lakers are no strangers to a blockbuster trade after sending Luka Doncic from the Lone Star State to Tinseltown back in February. A move like this is the only thing that could beat last year's trade that still seems to shock some in the basketball world.
A trade is extremely unlikely at this point as it would require LeBron's approval to go to the Mavs, but if he were to want a move, Dallas may be his destination of choice.
LeBron would get a chance to play with some of his old pals in Davis and Irving, giving him an opportunity to strike gold with each of them one more time. LeBron and Kyrie won a ring together in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the NBA's all-time leading scorer was able to secure his most recent championship with the Lakers in 2020.
