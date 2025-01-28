How did the newest Maverick perform in his NBA debut against the Wizards?
The Dallas Mavericks pounded the Washington Wizards to sand on Monday night, 130-108, which allowed them to give a 27-year-old his debut in the NBA. They signed Kylor Kelley to a two-way contract on Sunday, and he was playing basketball in the NBA for the first time about 24 hours later.
Kelley played the final 7:37 of the game, scoring his first (and only) point at the free throw line, grabbing four rebounds (one offensive board), and honestly didn't look out of place. He was athletic enough, defended perimeter shots, and, although he was a little confused about where to be at times, that's understandable given where he was 24 hours before. Overall, it was a successful debut for the former G-Leaguer.
Kelley's Path to the NBA Was a Wild One
The Mavericks waived Jazian Gortman from his two-way contract to make room for Kelley. Injuries had depleted the team's frontcourt, and they needed another body at center; Kelley was who they decided to go with.
As Jason Kidd said before the game, "He's a big. There's not a lot to choose from. We believe he can play." But Kidd thought he played well, saying in his postgame press conference, "I thought his activity and his talk. He was vocal. For someone just to get here, his voice could be heard on the floor, and that’s a great sign for a newcomer.”
Kelley had a wild journey to make his NBA debut. He started his college career at Bushnell College, an NAIA program, transferred to Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon, then finished his college career at Oregon State. He was a two-team All-PAC-12 Defensive Team selection, leading the conference in blocks both years he was there. Kelley is also Oregon State's all-time leading shot-blocker despite just two seasons in Corvallis.
He'd go undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and has bounced all over for his professional career. He started with the Austin Spurs (San Antonio's G-League affiliate), went overseas to play for the London Lions of the Super League Basketball, went a little further east to play for the Bakken Bears in Denmark, and then came back to North America to play for the Raptors 905 (Toronto's G-League affiliate. Kelley would stay in Canada, signing with the Calgary Surge (Canadian Elite Basketball League) before latching onto the Maine Celtics (Boston's G-League affiliate) last season. He was playing for the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles' G-League affiliate) when he received the call to join Dallas.
