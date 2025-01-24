How Kyrie Irving Helped Spencer Dinwiddie to Stellar Performance in Mavericks-Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks strike again. While they continue to be shorthanded and struggle with the injury bug, they have the Oklahoma City Thunder's number.
The Thunder are the No. 1 team in the Western Conference and have an argument as the best team in the NBA outright with just eight losses. The Mavericks had delivered Oklahoma City three of those losses, winning the regular season series.
Once again, the Mavericks got some rather unlikely contributions en route to the victory against the Thunder on the road. While P.J. Washington took part in his usual Thunder dominance, Spencer Dinwiddie stepped up in a massive way again.
Dinwiddie scored 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He was remarkable and efficient in the scoring category. How was he able to explode for one of his best games this season? The scoring gravity of Kyrie Irving -- who scored 24 points in the contest.
" Some of those looks came off of Kyrie's pressure and energy. They had to trap him. I got some kickouts and just made some shots," Dinwiddie explained.
Dinwiddie is right, having a threat like Irving makes scoring with efficiency much easier for any player capable of knocking down shots or making plays at a high level. Dinwiddie did exactly that and capitalized on the situation.
Players like Dinwiddie and Washington stepping up in support of Irving, who has some added scoring gravity with Luka Doncic sidelined, is exactly how the club can navigate their injury woes and come away with some unexpected -- or perhaps expected, in this case -- victories.
Right now, following the win over Oklahoma City, the Mavericks are 24-21 and sit at No. 7 in the Western Conference.
READ MORE: Former Maverick Named Starter in 2025 NBA All-Star Game
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.