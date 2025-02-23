How Luka Doncic spent his All-Star break while adjusting to the Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic has appeared in four games as a Los Angeles Lakers since being traded by the Dallas Mavericks.
While the Mavericks aren't in a great spot, threatening to continue to slide in the Western Conference with a depleted big man unit, Doncic might be finding his stride with the Lakers.
Los Angeles was 1-2 in Doncic's first three games in the purple and gold, though they blew out the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night to even that record to 2-2. Doncic scored 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting en route to the Lakers' 123-100 win.
Since being shockingly traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers, Doncic had to adjust to a new team without warning. How has he done so? What has his approach been? ESPN's Shams Charania recently gave insight into what Doncic's approach was during the All-Star break.
While Doncic didn't make the All-Star game because he's been injured for a good portion of the season, he enjoyed the break in Cabo, though he didn't stop working to prepare to go to battle with the Lakers.
Doncic worked each day with assistant coach Scott Brooks to get ready to re-join Los Angeles after the break.
“He went to Cabo over All-Star Break. … He worked with Scott Brooks every single day while he was there.”
The Mavericks traded Doncic and cited one of the reasons as his conditioning and work ethic. That doesn't seem to be a problem for the Slovenian superstar early in his Lakers tenure, as he's now the franchise player for the most popular basketball club in the world.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis among 7 players on Mavericks-Warriors injury report
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.