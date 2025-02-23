Dallas Basketball

How Luka Doncic spent his All-Star break while adjusting to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are benefiting from Luka Doncic's work ethic over the All-Star break.

Kade Kimble

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after a basket during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luka Doncic has appeared in four games as a Los Angeles Lakers since being traded by the Dallas Mavericks.

While the Mavericks aren't in a great spot, threatening to continue to slide in the Western Conference with a depleted big man unit, Doncic might be finding his stride with the Lakers.

Los Angeles was 1-2 in Doncic's first three games in the purple and gold, though they blew out the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night to even that record to 2-2. Doncic scored 32 points on 10-of-22 shooting en route to the Lakers' 123-100 win.

Since being shockingly traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers, Doncic had to adjust to a new team without warning. How has he done so? What has his approach been? ESPN's Shams Charania recently gave insight into what Doncic's approach was during the All-Star break.

Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball over half court during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

While Doncic didn't make the All-Star game because he's been injured for a good portion of the season, he enjoyed the break in Cabo, though he didn't stop working to prepare to go to battle with the Lakers.

Doncic worked each day with assistant coach Scott Brooks to get ready to re-join Los Angeles after the break.

“He went to Cabo over All-Star Break. … He worked with Scott Brooks every single day while he was there.”

The Mavericks traded Doncic and cited one of the reasons as his conditioning and work ethic. That doesn't seem to be a problem for the Slovenian superstar early in his Lakers tenure, as he's now the franchise player for the most popular basketball club in the world.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis among 7 players on Mavericks-Warriors injury report

Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason. 

Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News