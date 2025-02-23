Anthony Davis among 7 players on Mavericks-Warriors injury report
The Dallas Mavericks travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors, as both teams are playing small-ball lineups. The only difference is that Golden State is doing it out of choice, and Dallas is doing it out of necessity.
Dallas' injury report is unchanged from Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, as Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) remain out. Davis, Gafford, and Lively are all expected to be re-evaluated on March 6th. Lively is out of his boot, while the Mavericks released a statement earlier in the week stating that Davis is progressing well.
P.J. Washington is questionable to play with a right ankle sprain, though he played on Friday and had 24 points and 7 rebounds. It'd be fair to assume he will play in this game.
Dwight Powell remains doubtful to play with a right hip strain. He didn't play on Friday, but Dallas could use him soon to fortify their frontcourt.
Golden State will only be without Jonathan Kuminga, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Everyone else is available for the Warriors.
