Jason Kidd doesn't blame Mavericks fans who want Nico Harrison fired
The Dallas Mavericks fell 117-107 to the Washington Wizards on Friday night, a Washington team that went just 18-64 last season. By the final minute, "Fire Nico" chants were once again raining down throughout the American Airlines Center, as fans continued to let their displeasure with general manager Nico Harrison be WELL known.
And the crazy part? Jason Kidd doesn't blame the fans at all for wanting the GM fired.
"I think they have a right to vent," Kidd said after Friday's loss. "This is a different team, this is a new team. We’re just getting to understand each other, we’re gonna keep learning each other. I would say be patient, but I understand the frustration, we all want to win. We all want to compete at a high level. This is a game of expression, and the fans have a right to express themselves."
It was reported during the offseason that Coach Kidd wasn't necessarily pleased with having to be the voice of the team after last year's disastrous Luka Doncic trade, a trade that he probably didn't want to do in the first place. But Nico Harrison's ego got in the way, made the trade, hardly addressed the media other than a three-minute statement before an early tip-off the next day, then left the podium to leave Kidd out to dry.
Rumors also swirled this offseason that Kidd may have had his eyes on the New York Knicks job, but he eventually agreed to an extension with the Mavs instead. That doesn't mean this is where he wants to be.
For the Fanbase's Sake, It's Time to Move on From Nico Harrison
The current Mavericks are a brutal watch, even if it's only been two games. It's one thing to be bad, but they're not even bad in a fun way. It's missing layups, missing free throws, and awful turnovers. Until Nico Harrison is gone, this weird air is going to continue to hang over the team.
There is no reversing the Luka Doncic trade. What's done is done, and nothing can fix it. But the fanbase and city won't begin to heal until Harrison's influence is gone from the organization. And they also need to let him go so they can have someone who would be willing to trade Anthony Davis, who is like trying to put a square peg in a round hole, on the way this roster is set up.
If the next person moves quickly enough, they may still be able to find a team willing to give up a few first-round picks and a good player or two. It needs to happen before everyone realizes that Davis hasn't been as good a defender thus far, and is on a concerning contract.
