Why Mavericks Traded Anthony Davis to Wizards Over Hawks, Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks made one of the big moves of the NBA trade deadline, sending Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. The trade itself wasn't a surprise, as everyone knew the Mavericks would like to shed some salary, but his being sent to the Wizards was.

If there had been any trade chatter surrounding Davis throughout the season, it mostly involved the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, with a sprinkle of the Golden State Warriors, which was never really believed. Even when the Hawks traded away Trae Young, the belief was they could pivot toward trading for a different star, like Davis. Instead, Davis is now teammates with Young in Washington.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon gave some insight on how the Mavericks landed on a trade with the Wizards, and why.

"Rich Paul, Klutch Sports CEO and Davis' agent, was determined to position his client for another payday when he becomes extension-eligible this summer," MacMahon wrote. "He attempted to help the Mavs negotiate deals with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, but the discussions with the Hawks went dormant after Davis suffered ligament damage in his left hand during a Jan. 8 loss to the Utah Jazz, an injury the Mavs announced would be healed by late February. The Mavs would have had to take back significant salary beyond this season in any deal with the Raptors, making Toronto a tough fit as a trade partner.

"The Mavs negotiated with the Wizards without the knowledge of Davis and Paul, who weren't aware Washington was a serious suitor until the trade was done."

Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Main Priority For the Anthony Davis Trade

More than anything, the Dallas Mavericks wanted financial freedom and draft capital in a trade for Anthony Davis. They absolutely got the financial freedom in this deal, as they shed around $70 million in payroll for next season, plus a load of luxury tax. The only player they received back who is on the books for next year is AJ Johnson, who is still on his rookie contract.

They got some draft capital, too, but it's one unprotected pick this year that'll likely be the 29th or 30th pick this year, and a top-20 protected pick from the Warriors in 2030 that becomes a second-round pick if it's not conveyed. In total, they received five tradeable picks, which is more ammunition at the very least.

A number of fans don't think we should be celebrating saving the billionaires' money, but it's impossible live in the NBA's second apron, which is where the Mavericks would've been before they made this trade, and especially given how bad the team was.

