Jason Kidd Explains Klay Thompson's Low Minutes in Mavericks-Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks recently snapped a five-game losing streak in a massive win over the Los Angeles Lakers. On Thursday, they came away with a second-straight victory after taking down the Portland Trail Blazers in a gutty win.
Now, beating the Trail Blazers in a close contest typically wouldn't be something to boast about, but Dallas is without both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who are sidelined with injuries.
Evidently, the Mavericks didn't even get much from future Hall of Fame sharpshooter Klay Thompson in the 117-111 victory, either. Among the five Dallas starters in the contest, Thompson logged the least amount of time played with 22 minutes.
Was there a reason behind the lower minutes? Was it an injury or off night for Thompson? Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd got candid about the matter after the game.
“He’s fine," Kidd explained. "Just understanding we’re a team. His teammates picked him up tonight."
On a night like Thursday night, the Mavericks were better off without Thompson on the floor, especially as Jaden Hardy scored 25 points off the bench on 10-of-18 shooting.
The Mavericks need anyone at all to step up while Doncic and Irving are sidelined, and sometimes that means Thompson will need to take a step back. He'll be able to play his prominent role when those two return, but, right now, they need a positive impact from any player who can provide it. If Thompson isn't that player without the two superstars, him playing fewer minutes makes sense.
Thompson will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday as the Mavericks play a third straight home game at American Airlines Center, hosting the Denver Nuggets.
READ MORE: Late Rally Pushes Mavericks Over Trail Blazers, 117-111
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.