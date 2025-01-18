Jason Kidd Makes 7-Word Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement Before Mavericks-Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the red-hot OKC Thunder in another rendition of the I-35 matchup. With a short trip between the two teams, the Mavericks, who remain without Luka Doncic, are hosting a Thunder team that dismantled the Cleveland Cavaliers just last night.
On top of Oklahoma City having blown out -- leading by as much as 40 points at one point -- Cleveland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points through three quarters, adding to his MVP resume that much more.
Now, the Thunder are tied for the best record in the league with the Cavaliers, led by the superstar guard.
As the two teams are set to square off in the American Airlines Center, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made a blunt assessment of Gilgeous-Alexander, claiming he's the best player right now, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
“Shai is the best player right now," Kidd said.
Kidd's statement certainly seems to be the case and fortunately for Dallas, Gilgeous-Alexander is a late scratch for the matchup as he was previously questionable to play.
