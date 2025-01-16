Controversial Call Costs Mavericks, Fall to Pelicans, 119-116
It was a short-handed Southwestern Division matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, as Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones were among the key players out on both sides.
Dallas started Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford, while the Pelicans went with Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Javonte Green, Trey Murphy III, and Yves Missi.
It was another sloppy start by Dallas, as lazy passes led to run-outs for the Pelicans, who could not miss early from three. Four starters for New Orleans knocked in three-pointers in the first few minutes of the game as they opened up a 22-12 lead, while PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, scoring at the rim, were the only ones who could get something to drop.
It wasn't until Jaden Hardy sank a three with four minutes to go in the quarter that the Mavericks made a field goal outside of the paint, which brought Dallas back within four points. If the Mavs could've made their free throws, this would've been a one-possession game heading into the second quarter, but instead, the Pelicans had a 33-27 lead. Dallas had seven turnovers in the first frame, shot 7/12 from the free-throw line, and made three fewer three-pointers than New Orleans, but it was still a game thanks to Hardy and Washington.
The second quarter wasn't any better of a start with most of Dallas' starters back on the floor; their energy was just much lower than the Pels', who went up 11 within the first few minutes. Daniel Gafford was able to clean up some messy possessions on both ends to keep the game from getting out of hand, but Jordan Hawkins had a great start to this frame for New Orleans.
Jaden Hardy hit a three to get the Mavs back within one possession with about five minutes to go in the half, then tied the game on a dunk with three minutes to go. Dejounte Murray helped reestablish the lead before Hardy hit a three, which should've sent the game tied into halftime, but the Mavericks let CJ McCollum get to the basket and take a 63-61 lead into the break.
Dallas tied the game to start the second half, but again, New Orleans took advantage of Dallas' starters, going on a 14-4 run fueled by Murray and Trey Murphy. Spencer Dinwiddie responded to that with a personal 8-2 run, followed by a Naji Marshall post-floater to get the Mavs back within two.
Quentin Grimes finally gave the Mavs the lead at the end of the third quarter on a layup and a floater, then Olivier-Maxence Prosper snagged an offensive rebound and kicked it out to PJ Washington for three as the Mavs took a 91-87 lead into the fourth quarter.
Trey Murphy III tied the game at 96 a few minutes into the quarter on an and-one opportunity. Naji Marshall knocked in a long corner two to retake the lead for the Mavs; then he found Daniel Gafford cutting in transition for an ABSURD alley-oop slam. They'd take a lead as big as seven, but the Pelicans came right back.
New Orleans went on a 13-4 run fueled by eight points from Dejounte Murray to retake the lead. Klay Thompson answered with a much-needed three to put the Mavs back on top, then hit a layup and a turnaround fade from the free-throw line. Murray hit a tough shot to keep Dallas' lead at one; then New Orleans got a stop with about 55 seconds to go.
Javonte Green hit a three at the top of the key to put the Pels up 116-114 with 43.9 seconds remaining, as Dallas was fine letting him shoot. They had the opportunity to close out and chose not to. Klay Thompson had the ball knocked off his hand out of bounds on the next possession, giving New Orleans a chance to go up by two scores, and Dejounte Murray baited P.J. Washington into a foul with 16.3 seconds to go.
But he missed the first and made the second, giving Dallas a chance to at least send this to overtime. They instead opted to try and get a quick two, but PJ Washington was fouled going for the ball in the air, and he'd make both shots at the line to bring the lead to one with 15.8 seconds remaining.
Dallas stole the inbounds pass, and Spencer Dinwiddie's layup attempt was goaltended, but the officials didn't call it. New Orleans would go on to win 119-116, making two free throws to seal the game. Here's the uncalled goaltend.
Daniel Gafford led the Mavericks with 27 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Jaden Hardy (21 points), Spencer Dinwiddie (20), P.J. Washington (14 points, 14 rebounds), Quentin Grimes (14 points), and Klay Thompson (12). The team's 15 turnovers were costly in this one.
New Orleans was led by Dejounte Murray's 30 points, followed by Trey Murphy III (24 points, 10 rebounds), Javonte Green (13 points), Jordan Hawkins (12), Yves Missi (12), and CJ McCollum (11).
The Mavericks will play the OKC Thunder on Friday, hoping to get Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II back for that game.
