Kyrie Irving's Injury Status for Massive Matchup vs. OKC Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, with OKC entering the game tied for the league's best record at 34-6. Dallas has stumbled lately losing nine of their last 12 games, and a win against the Thunder would be a major upset.
Luka Doncic is still out, but the Mavericks hoped to get Kyrie Irving back for this game, who has missed six of the last seven games with a bulging disc in his back, including Wednesday's controversial loss to the Pelicans. He's led the Doncic-less Mavericks to one win over the Thunder this year already, but he entered the game questionable to play in this one.
The Mavericks have changed Irving's status to AVAILABLE for this game. He's had an All-Star-caliber season this year when he's been in the lineup, averaging 23.9 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 4.5 RPG while shooting nearly 50/40/90.
Irving was rusty in his return on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets, scoring just 11 points on 4/18 shooting. They'll need P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, and other to step up while Doncic and Dereck Lively II are out.
