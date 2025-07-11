Jason Kidd saw 'respect' from Lakers in Cooper Flagg's NBA debut
The top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dallas' Cooper Flagg, took the floor for the first time in a Mavericks uniform at Summer League last night, a performance bearing mixed results: while he had 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists, he also shot a putrid 5-for-21 from the floor, dealing with serious defensive harassment from the opposing Lakers squad.
It was clear that LA had no interest in allowing Flagg to take over the game, and pressured him constantly throughout the contest, going as far as to press him full court when he brought the ball up. Obviously, the strategy was effective in limiting his offensive production, causing him to have "one of the worst games" of his life, he admitted in a postgame interview.
While the results were not positive for Flagg, Jason Kidd pointed out that the Lakers' emphasis on going all out to stop him was a sign of recognition: "...the Lakers sent a double team on the first play of the game," Kidd recounted. "I think that's out of respect."
Flagg, who was the bonafide top pick after one of the most impressive freshman seasons in collegiate basketball history, clearly had a difficult time operating as the team's lead initiator, something he was asked to do often in Dallas' first Summer League game. The Lakers didn't let up throughout the contest, blitzing him in pick-and-roll sets and throwing multiple defenders his way in order to disrupt him.
The poor performance is not an indictment of Flagg's long-term potential, of course; Victor Wembanyama struggled in his first Summer League game in 2023, going 2-for-13 from the field and scoring nine points (though he did record five blocks).
The Mavericks' prized rookie will have a chance to redeem himself on Saturday when Dallas plays against their long-time rival, the San Antonio Spurs.
