Lakers’ Bronny James gives honest assessment of Mavericks’ star Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks opened the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with an 87-85 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Although Cooper Flagg struggled to score, finishing with just 10 points on a surprisingly putrid 5/21 shooting, he was able to impact the game in other ways, like with a block in the final minutes, pushing the ball in transition, and finding Ryan Nembhard for the open three to take the lead.
Because Flagg was tasked with playing point guard for most of the game, he was matched up against Bronny James early and often. James started hot, hitting two straight shots to start the game, one being a three over Flagg at the top of the key. However, he'd miss his final six shots of the game.
There was a sequence in the second quarter that the arena and NBA fans loved, as Flagg tried to post up James on the left block. James poked the ball free, but it was called a foul instead. The two chirped at each other, and Flagg received the inbounds pass and immediately rose up over James to knock down the midrange jumper.
It was a fun moment, considering the NBA's marketing for that game specifically. Afterwards, James was asked about that play and about Flagg as a player.
"Just trying to hold my ground. He’s got like half a foot on me... He's great, I watched him all of college, he's an amazing player. I have all the respect for him, and he's going to be something special."
Flagg has said the game wasn't up to his standards, but he was blitzed and pressured throughout the game. For someone who really hasn't played point guard, it was good to see him handle the pressure without turning it over (besides a travel late in the game). That has to be a positive sign for the Mavs.
