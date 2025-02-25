JJ Redick sounds off on what he expects from Luka Doncic's first Mavericks-Lakers game
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since they were gifted Luka Doncic before the trade deadline. Emotions are bound to be high, as the trade just happened a little over three weeks ago, and people on all sides are still being asked about the trade.
Luka Doncic will be feeling the most emotions, as he has been for the last few weeks. Mavericks GM Nico Harrison traded him in the middle of the night without warning and has done nothing but slander him since then. Doncic would love nothing more than to prove a point against him, but he also likely still has a lot of love for his former teammates.
Lakers coach JJ Redick was traded a few times, including to the Mavericks, for his final stop as a player, where he spent a few months as a teammate of Doncic. He knows what the feeling is like, and knows what to expect in this.
“I think he’ll be fine,” Redick said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “Every day that he’s been with us, it’s becoming a little more normal. I’ve been there. The first time you play your old team, particularly this close in time duration, it’s going to be weird. But he’ll be ok.”
This game may not be as weird as when Doncic returns to Dallas in April, but the energy and emotions should be running high from the jump. Tip-off should be a little after 9 p.m. CST in Los Angeles.
