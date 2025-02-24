Former Mavericks coach defends Luka Doncic's work ethic
ORLANDO, Fla. — When the Dallas Mavericks drafted Luka Doncic, he grew very close with assistant coach Jamahl Mosley.
Mosley left Doncic and the Mavs in 2021 to become the head coach of the Orlando Magic, so a lot may have changed since those days, but the former Dallas assistant was asked about claims that his work ethic was lacking.
"I constantly remember working, and him being able to work on a consistent basis, because he loves the game of basketball," Mosley said. "And when you love the game of basketball, you work at it."
Mosley also claimed that it had been four years since he coached Doncic and that he didn't want to speak or criticize the Mavs for the trade that they made, but he did share positive experiences with him.
It appears that these claims from anonymous sources are an attempt to justify the trade, but the Mavs don't need to explain the trade nor rationalize it. They did what they felt was best for them, even if nobody else would have made the decision that they did at the time.
Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Mavs tomorrow night at 9 p.m. CT.
