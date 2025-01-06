Key Maverick Returning From Four-Game Suspension Against Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, with both teams down some major pieces. Dallas is missing Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, while Memphis will be without Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and possibly Desmond Bane. In a game this up in the air, reinforcements are needed. And Dallas is getting a big one for Monday night.
Naji Marshall has served all four games of his suspension from his role in an altercation against the Phoenix Suns and will be reinstated for Monday's game. He and Jusuf Nurkic got into it, but Marshall was given an extra game because he tried to extend the fight outside the locker room.
Marshall has been vital to the Mavs' second unit this season, especially when Luka Doncic and/or Kyrie Irving have been out of the lineup. It's no accident that the Mavericks have lost all four games he's been suspended for.
The Mavericks signed Marshall to a three-year, $27 million deal this offseason to replace Derrick Jones Jr., and he's been better than many fans could likely ask for. He's averaging 10.9 PPG and has eight games of at least 15 points.
