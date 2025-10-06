Is Klay Thompson in danger of losing starting spot on Mavericks?
As the Dallas Mavericks get ready to start the preseason, there is a lot of confidence in the depth of the team to stay competitive until Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL injury. Until he's back, the starting lineup is expected to be D'Angelo Russell, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Daniel Gafford (or Dereck Lively II). Or, is it?
Jason Kidd made it clear during Media Day last week that nothing was set and everything was up for grabs. “There’s no starting lineup, this is going to be a competition. We’re going to look at different combinations from here to October 22nd,” Kidd said.
However, it's pretty clear that Anthony Davis is going to start at power forward, and it would be surprising if Cooper Flagg wasn't starting. D'Angelo Russell seems likely to hold down the starting point guard, and it'll be either Gafford or Lively at center. So, does that mean Klay Thompson could be in danger of losing his starting spot?
READ MORE: What Cooper Flagg is still adjusting to before Mavericks preseason debut
Max Christie Impressing Mavericks
Max Christie seemed to be an afterthought when he was included in the Luka Doncic trade, but he played a big role with the Mavs down the stretch, averaging 11.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.5 APG in his 32 appearances with the Mavs, shooting 36.4% from three. That's impressive from a young player who was shockingly traded and sent to a place that was dealing with the grief of losing a beloved franchise icon in an unwanted deal.
And Christie seems to be making strides in his first offseason with the Mavs, as Jason Kidd praised him this weekend after training camp.
"Max, his ability to play both ends, play any position as a wing. You can see the hard work that he's put in this summer is a carryover as to why he's having success now. For him, we're gonna need him. He can start, he can come off the bench, so he's going to play a lot of minutes for us."
Klay Thompson will likely still be the first option at shooting guard, as he's earned that right at this point in his career. But if he struggles on either end of the floor and they need a younger option, Christie could be that next man up.
There are other options too, such as Flagg playing shooting guard and P.J. Washington starting at the three for a supersized lineup, and that's a lineup they've toyed around with in camp. But that'll likely be a secondary option.
READ MORE: 'There's no reason': Klay Thompson makes bold proclamation about Mavericks' defense
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter