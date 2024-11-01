Klay Thompson Reaches Historical Milestone in Mavs-Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks just played their fifth game in eight days. They played just like it, too, as they dug themselves in a big hole against the Houston Rockets, which they couldn't get out of despite late efforts.
The Mavericks took a 108-102 loss to the Rockets, dropping their record to 3-2 on the young season.
The night wasn't a total dud, though. Klay Thompson might have only converted on two of his nine 3-point attempts, but one of those helped him reach a historic milestone.
On Halloween, in the loss, Thompson became the sixth player to reach 2,500 career 3-pointers made. He trails Reggie Miller, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Ray Allen and Stephen Curry, his former Splash Brother, in all-time 3-pointers made.
Thompson will next pass Miller, who made 2,560 career 3-pointers.
Unfortunately, the Mavericks sharpshooter had to reach the historic milestone in a loss, but it proves exactly why Dallas was right to add him to the squad. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both having elite scoring abilities, his floor spacing is crucial to the offense maximizing efficiency.
Doncic scored 29 points in the loss, with Irving adding 28 points in the Mavericks' loss. Thompson scored just 12 points and was a minus-nine in the box score.
Dallas gets a couple of days' worth of rest before they host the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers in a back-to-back in the American Airlines Center.
READ MORE: Mavericks a Consistent Top 5 Team in NBA Power Rankings
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.