Kyrie Irving breaks silence on $119 million Mavericks extension
Kyrie Irving is here to stay.
On Tuesday night, Irving made a crucial decision regarding his future with the Dallas Mavericks. Holding a player option for the 2025-26 season, Irving instead decided to negotiate a longterm deal with the Mavericks.
As things stand, he's set to sign a three-year/$119 million extension with the franchise on July 6.
That's obviously a big victory for the Mavericks, who still have championship aspirations with the potential pairing of Irving, Anthony Davis, and likely No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
Irving is recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in early March. Since then, the veteran point guard and NBA Champion has undergone successful surgery. Everything points towards his rehab being on the right track with the potential of a return to the court early in 2026.
Shortly after news of the extension went public on social media, Irving shared his reaction. Clearly, he's excited about what's to come in Dallas.
Irving is focused on building a legacy in Dallas and believes the franchise is positioned to compete for a title, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"I spoke to Kyrie Irving just a few moments ago and he told me his decision to return and stay in Dallas was largely based on commitment," Charania said. "Not only from him but the Mavericks as well and wanting to build a real legacy in Dallas."
"Even more than that, his belief in this team's ability when he's healthy and whole again, potentially in January and February, and beyond over the next three years, to compete for a championship around him, Anthony Davis, soon to be No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, and the leadership there, Jason Kidd, Nico Harrison and former owner Marc Cuban," Charania added. "This was a beneficial deal for both sides because the numbers that he's signing for, it allows the Mavericks to have the taxpayer midlevel exception."
Last season, Irving started in 50 games, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over 36.1 minutes per contest.
