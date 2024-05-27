Kyrie Irving Comments On Him, Luka Doncic Being Called 'Greatest Offensive Backcourt'
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 66 points in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, scoring 33 each, as they took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two have combined to average over 60 PPG in the series, leading to a lot of praise being thrown at the pairing's way.
Following Game 3, Irving was asked about the thought of being called the "greatest offensive backcourt ever" by the likes of Paul Pierce and Stan Van Gundy. As Irving often does, he gave a level-headed and mature response.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Take 3-0 Lead Over Timberwolves in WCF: 3 Game-Changing Plays
"It doesn't mean anything if we don't win a ring together," Irving said to the media. "I say that very responsibly too, not saying that we aren't great now but there are other backcourts that are more deserving right now for that recognition. I think once we put a good run together we can look back on it and reflect on it, then that'll be our time. But right now, show a lot of respect to the guys that have come before us and have actually did it and our time will come... You're seeing some special basketball from me and Luka but we wouldn't be here without our teammates."
The Mavericks currently sit one win away from the NBA Finals with a likely matchup against the Boston Celtics, who lead their series against their Indiana Pacers 3-0 as well. The Celtics have been the league's best team all season but have struggled to put worse teams away. With Irving having an ugly divorce from the Celtics a few seasons ago and other storylines and links between the two teams, there will be plenty to watch out for if the two teams do meet each other.
This has been a dynamic duo in the postseason though. Doncic consistently sings Irving's praises whenever he gets the chance to help Doncic mature and grow as a leader while giving incredible on-the-court moments and letting Luka take a backseat every so often. Irving has repeatedly come up big for the Mavericks in the 4th quarter to lead the Mavs to one of the best clutch records in the NBA.
The two superstars will be looking to close out the Western Finals in a 4-game sweep as Irving also looks to keep his perfect record in close-out games intact.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Upgraded To Questionable For Game 4 Against Timberwolves
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter