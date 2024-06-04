Kyrie Irving Details 'Great Relationship' with Dallas Mavericks Entering NBA Finals Against Boston Celtics
DALLAS — After going 5-11 in 16 games played with Luka Doncic to end their 2022-23 campaign, Kyrie Irving played an instrumental role in guiding the Dallas Mavericks to a 50-win season and an NBA Finals appearance, slating them for a matchup against the Boston Celtics.
Irving, who has averaged 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 17 postseason performances, reflected on his tenure in Dallas thus far after Monday's practice and expressed his appreciation for his current situation. He values the "great relationship" he's forced with the Mavericks organization.
"Dallas has put the main thing in front of me, allowing the big picture to manifest and having fun in the process," Irving explained. "Being around guys who enjoy being honest about how they feel, this new generation has a different communication pattern. Once you figure that out, they’ll be loyal to you, and you’ll be loyal to them. It’s a great relationship."
Since Irving's arrival in Dallas, his relationships with head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison were highlighted as being essential to Irving. As someone who has also dealt with criticism, Kidd has helped Irving handle
"I’m speaking for myself, but I think it spills over to my peers, too," Irving said. "Coming to Dallas and being around [Jason Kidd], someone who can talk to me about being imperfect, making mistakes, redeeming oneself, persevering, and still answering to the naysayers, has been impactful."
Irving highlighted the challenges even Luka Doncic, a native of Slovenia, has to handle as someone who is trying to lead an NBA organization in a different country. "It’s not easy for [Kidd], or for Luka, dealing with things throughout his life, being in another country, trying to lead a franchise," he said. "I could list every person dealing with something personal, pushing it to the side to sacrifice for the team. I’m right alongside them."
Being traded to the Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets has served as a "refreshing start" for Irving, enabling him to continue to grow as a player, but more importantly to him, as a person.
"That’s what I’m looking forward to as I continue to grow in the league: talking about this refreshing start in Dallas," Irving said. "It’s given me a chance to grow as a person, a man, a father, and a brother. The added bonus is getting better as a basketball player, bridging the gap between being a young player and a peer.”
Irving can pursue his goal of being a multi-time NBA champion, a focus inspired by his mentor, Kobe Bryant. "Along that journey, he won a few championships that I still admire and am still chasing to a certain degree," he said. "I want to sit at that table and say I have multiple championships in the best league in the world."
