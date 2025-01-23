Kyrie Irving's Honest Take On What He Expects From Mavericks-Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder will play the fourth and final matchup of the season on Thursday night, with both teams playing on the second night of back-to-backs. These two teams have arguably the hottest rivalry in the NBA, as every game between them has physical play, chippy moments, and a lot of smack talk. Dallas was able to come out on top at home against OKC last Friday, a game where both teams were missing their top stars, and that game saw five technical fouls and Lu Dort having to be dragged off the court at the end by his team. Going to Oklahoma City this time will be met with a lot of hostility from OKC fans.
Last week's game led Kyrie Irving to call this rivalry "personal" in his post-game press conference following that big win. He was asked about the upcoming matchup on Wednesday following the loss to the Timberwolves, and what he expects from the game.
READ MORE: Preview: Mavericks-Thunder Rivalry Resumes in Oklahoma City
"An all-out blitz. All-out warfare," Irving said of his expectations from Thursday's game. "Any time we go against OKC, playing against a top MVP candidate like Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] and his team, it's going to be a great, competitive challenge, so I'm looking forward to it."
Irving would also go on to say that his back is feeling good for now and is working to keep it strong, but that it's "TBD" on if he'll play on the second night of a back-to-back. He missed six out of seven games recently with a bulging disc, and Dallas is trying to be careful with his minutes. Irving played 40 minutes against the Hornets on Monday and 38 minutes on Wednesday against the T-Wolves.
P.J. Washington will receive an icy welcome as his play against the Thunder has OKC fans hating him more than any player in the NBA. Even if it's a skeleton crew going out there for Dallas, there will be plenty of emotions running high in this game.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways From Mavs' Short-Handed Loss to Timberwolves
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter