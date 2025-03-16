Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid among ridiculous 20 players on Mavericks-76ers injury report
The Dallas Mavericks get set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon, with both teams having the largest injury reports in the NBA, listing 10 players on each side. It's hard to even call this an NBA game given the players out on both sides.
Dallas will be without Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).
Dallas does have four players who have a chance of playing on Sunday: Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness; probable), Kai Jones (left quad strain; questionable), Caleb Martin (left hip strain; questionable), and Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain; doubtful). However, P.J. Washington is no longer on the injury report with his right ankle sprain after only playing in five of the last 19 games.
The 76ers have ruled out all 10 of their players on the injury report: Adem Bona (left ankle sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Paul George (left groin soreness), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain/finger sprain), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain), and Lonnie Walker IV (concussion).
