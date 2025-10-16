Kyrie Irving still has huge role with Mavericks despite injury
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered back in March.
Irving is in the final parts of his recovery, but he won't be ready for the start of the regular season and isn't expected to make an appearance on the court until January at the earliest. Despite that, CBS Sports placed him at No. 64 in the website's top 100 player rankings.
"Figuring out Irving's place on this list is difficult because of the ACL injury he'll be recovering from for at least half the season," CBS Sports contributor Jasmyn Wimbish wrote.
"If he manages to play 35-40 games this season, and is performing at pre-injury levels, we know he's going to give you the most efficient 25+ points a game. He has the best handle in NBA history, and if the injury hasn't cost Irving a step in that regard, then he can significantly raise Dallas' ceiling depending on when he returns."
Irving can return to form for Mavericks
The Mavericks have a wide range of outcomes for the season and a lot of it is dependent on when Irving returns and how effective he can be after tearing an ACL going into his 15th season in the NBA.
Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and the supporting cast will hold the fort down for the time being, but if they can keep the Mavericks afloat while Irving is out, the team could be dangerous when the second half of the season is underway.
The Mavs are done with the preseason, so they are now putting their finishing touches on everything before the start of the NBA regular season. Their first game comes against Victor Wembanyama, No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.
