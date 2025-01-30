Mavericks could trade key veteran before deadline
The Dallas Mavericks are getting their ducks in a row before next week's trade deadline, eyeing opportunities to make a move or two.
Nobody's roster spot is safe around this time of year, especially for a player like Markieff Morris, who has only played in seven games this season.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes Morris could be on the block for the Mavs.
READ MORE: Mavericks start road trip with close win over Pelicans, 137-136
Why would the Mavs trade Morris?
"Injuries to Kleber and Dereck Lively II may compel the Dallas Mavericks to prowl the market for another big. They could also use another body on the wings. Then again, they're just $5.2 million into the tax. Will they consider trying to dip below it? Morris' deal is the default No. 1 for a team with so many potential avenues. His minimum salary can be sent anywhere, and he may be worth rerouting if you want to create a roster spot," Favale writes.
Morris would help match salaries with another team or the Mavs could attach a draft pick to open up a roster spot before the buyout market opens.
The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Mavericks linked to Pelicans in trade idea
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter