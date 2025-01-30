Dallas Basketball

Mavericks could trade key veteran before deadline

Markieff Morris could be saying goodbye to the Dallas Mavericks before the trade deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris (88) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center.
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are getting their ducks in a row before next week's trade deadline, eyeing opportunities to make a move or two.

Nobody's roster spot is safe around this time of year, especially for a player like Markieff Morris, who has only played in seven games this season.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes Morris could be on the block for the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris (88) arrives at the Scotiabank Arena
Dec 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks forward Markieff Morris (88) arrives at the Scotiabank Arena before a game against the Toronto Raptors. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Why would the Mavs trade Morris?

"Injuries to Kleber and Dereck Lively II may compel the Dallas Mavericks to prowl the market for another big. They could also use another body on the wings. Then again, they're just $5.2 million into the tax. Will they consider trying to dip below it? Morris' deal is the default No. 1 for a team with so many potential avenues. His minimum salary can be sent anywhere, and he may be worth rerouting if you want to create a roster spot," Favale writes.

Morris would help match salaries with another team or the Mavs could attach a draft pick to open up a roster spot before the buyout market opens.

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CT.

