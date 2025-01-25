Latest Trade Rumors Believe Mavericks Could 'Buy Low' On Bulls or Lakers Forwards
The Dallas Mavericks are in need of an option to secure their frontcourt, as Dereck Lively II will miss 2-3 months with a stress fracture in his ankle, and Dwight Powell is dealing with a hip strain, though his timeline for a return hasn't been revealed yet. Dallas was looking for options to upgrade even before the injuries, but they may expedite those searches as they deal with injury.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints believes he has perfect "buy-low" options for the Mavericks: Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls. He also thinks they could help facilitate a trade for LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
"Should the Lakers move [Jarred] Vanderbilt in a trade package to the Bulls for [Nikola] Vucevic, he is a player that Chicago would attempt to send elsewhere, sources said," Spiegel reported. "A team like the Dallas Mavericks, who have been searching for athleticism and length on the wing, could consider being involved in this type of scenario. However, his injury concerns and longer contract would be problematic for Dallas. If the Mavs look to add another frontcourt option in the wake of Dereck Lively II's injury, keep an eye on Jalen Smith as a buy-low target. The Mavs are roughly $5.2 million over the luxury tax line, but it's hard to imagine they would make a 'dump' move at the trade deadline. This team continues to search the market for defensive-minded forwards, which is why Vanderbilt possibly being moved would raise some eyebrows in Dallas."
Vanderbilt has been a fantastic defensive player when he's been available, but that's been the biggest issue. He hasn't played since February 1st, 2024, due to a lingering knee issue, but they believe he could make his debut on Saturday. Vanderbilt has never been a good three-point shooter, which could impact his demand from Dallas, as would three years, $37.3 million remaining on his contract (player option on the final year).
Jalen Smith could make sense in Dallas as a versatile 4/5 hybrid. After this season, he has two years and $18.4 million remaining on his contract. Smith is averaging 8.2 PPG and 5.4 RPG and has outside shooting potential; he's only shooting 32.8% from three-point range this season, but he shot 42.4% from deep with the Indiana Pacers last season. Chicago has no real need to hold on to Smith, and they could let him go for likely a couple of second-round picks.
If Dallas wanted to acquire both Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Smith in a potential three-team trade, Maxi Kleber would nearly have to be included, but it would take some salary cap magic as both the Lakers and Mavericks are up against the tax apron.
Jalen Smith is still just 24 years old after being the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Suns, but they decided not to pick up their team option on him and traded him to Indiana. He saw his career stabilize there before signing with the Bulls this offseason.
Vanderbilt is also a younger asset at 25 years old, but his contract and recent injury history will turn teams off, especially a team like Dallas already dealing with injuries.
