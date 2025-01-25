Could Mavs Make Trade With Hawks For Veteran Center?

Dallas Basketball

The Dallas Mavericks could make a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks the ball past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks the ball past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are less than two weeks away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they could benefit from acquiring a center after losing Dereck Lively II to injury for a considerable amount of time.

The Mavs should eye a veteran on a short contract in hopes of landing a rental.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto suggests that Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela could be a trade target.

"Capela has started 313 of 318 games since arriving in Atlanta via trade in February 2020. Capela’s last appearance off the bench was on January 18, 2023," Scotto writes.

"With Capela’s recent move to the bench in the final year of his contract at $22.27 million, executives around the league are monitoring the veteran center on the trade market."

If the Mavs wanted to acquire Capela from the Hawks, it would likely have to include multiple players. If Dallas was willing to trade Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell and Dante Exum, the salaries would match and a deal could get done.

The Mavs are back on the floor tomorrow against the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
