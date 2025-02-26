LeBron James praises Luka Doncic for handling of Lakers-Mavericks game
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers met in an emotional and physical game on Tuesday night, the first matchup between the two teams since the shocking blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to LA without warning. Kyrie Irving admitted after the game that it was awkward, Doncic said it'd be a while before there's any close on this situation, and there was a long line of Mavericks players waiting to greet Doncic after the game.
But the Lakers came away with a 107-99 win, as LeBron James put up 27 points, but Luka Doncic had a triple-double against his former team with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. But how did he handle the emotions of the game? LeBron James though Doncic handled it well.
"A lot of emotion goes in when you give so much to a franchise, and you sacrifice for a franchise, and you have that type of love and respect for a franchise, went to the Finals, all that stuff," James started. "He's grown from an 18, 19-year-old kid to now a 25-year-old man, family. You grow into a family with a franchise. When you move on, or they move on from you, it's very emotional. It's very taxing. It's probably a lot of things that was going on in his head that probably didn't even involve the game itself. With that said, I thought he handled it tremendously."
James has seen his fair share of emotions in transactions, as the city of Cleveland was not happy when he first left to join the Miami Heat. The owner released a disparaging public letter that probably didn't sit too well with him when he decided to come back to the franchise a few years later.
While Doncic admitted it would take a while to get the closure he wants from being traded suddenly, this was a step in the process. That game in Dallas in April is probably one he isn't looking forward to right now, though.
