Kyrie Irving's 3-word explicit reaction to playing against Luka Doncic in Lakers-Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers met for the first time after the shocking Luka Doncic trade, with the Lakers coming away with a 107-99 victory in LA on Tuesday night. It was a game filled with emotions, tension, and physicality, as both teams had a lot to prove, but the Lakers emerged victorious.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic developed a tight bond during their two years together in Dallas, both on and off the court, culminating in a trip to the NBA Finals last season. Irving probably took the trade as hard as anyone once the news broke because he lost his "hermano" to another team without warning.
Following Tuesday's loss, Irving was asked in his postgame press conference what it was like to face Doncic, now that his former teammate is in Los Angeles. Irving kept the answer short and to the point.
"Awkward as sh-t," Irving proclaimed.
Irving would expand on that thought: "We got a chance to feel like we were in practice all over again going at each other. That was a good reflection point. Seeing the crowd cheer for him and get him going, see him make some of the tough shots that I've seen him make thousands of times, that's probably what made it even more awkward. But it was fun competing."
Kyrie Irving dazzled for the short-handed Mavericks, finishing with 35 points while shooting 5/10 from the three-point line. Unfortunately for Dallas, it wasn't enough to overcome Luka Doncic's triple-double. They'll look to make up for that loss in April's contest back in Dallas.
