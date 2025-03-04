LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving's injury in Mavericks' blowout loss to Kings
The Dallas Mavericks suffered another devastating injury on Monday night. In the first quarter of what turned out to be a blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings, Mavericks star Kyrie Irving stepped awkwardly while driving to the basket. Clearly in a great deal of pain, Irving remained on the court to knock down a pair of free throws prior to being ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a sprained left knee.
Head coach Jason Kidd didn't have much to offer on Irving's status following the game, calling it unlucky while hoping the ailment wouldn't keep him out for too long. The Mavericks can't afford another long absence with Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford already among multiple starters and rotational players sidelined.
In the aftermath of Irving's injury, longtime friend and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, reacted to the news on social media.
"Prayers sent up to Ky," James wrote on Twitter.
James also included a mage emoji after previously dubbing Irving 'The Wizard' during a podcast appearance over a year ago.
Irving and James were teammates in Cleveland for four years from 2014-17 after the latter returned to the Cavaliers for a second stint with the franchise. The pair helped deliver Cleveland its first NBA Championship after taking down the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics following the 2017 season but the two still remain close on and off the court.
In 49 starts this season, Irving has averaged 25.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals over 36.6 minutes per game. Irving is shooting over 40% from three-point range for the second consecutive campaign.
Dallas hits the road to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Mavericks are clinging to the 10th spot in the Western Conference, meaning they'd be the final team in the play-in if the regular season ended today.
